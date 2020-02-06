Rockets At Lakers 02/06/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-1 straight up and 3-0 against the spread in their last three games against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers hope to continue this recent success with another strong showing against the Rockets on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 20 games played on a Thursday the Lakers are 13-7 ATS.

The Lakers followed up their road blowout win over the Sacramento Kings with another blowout win on Tuesday night, crushing the San Antonio Spurs 129-102. LeBron James put on a show with a 36-point performance going 6-for-9 from three-point range and adding seven rebounds and nine assists in his 34 minutes of action.

Los Angeles entered the day without having made any moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and wound up standing pat past the 12 p.m. PT deadline.

Since 2014 the Lakers are just 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games against the Rockets per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Rockets have been playing well since losing four straight games back in January, stringing together a 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS run with three straight wins over their last eight games. The team has enjoyed success running a small lineup in recent weeks, and general manager Daryl Morey has gone all-in on this approach by trading away the team’s one strong big-man in Clint Capela.

Houston received Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and some cap relief back in the trade; the team will still have plenty of scoring options, but it might miss Capela’s 13.8 rebounds per game.

Thursday night’s total is set at 236 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in the last five games between Los Angeles and Houston.

The new-look Rockets will be put to the test on Thursday night against the Lakers, who still own the best record in the West at 38-11 SU and 26-22-1 ATS.

