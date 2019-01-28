Rich Paul Informs Pelicans Anthony Davis Will Not Sign Contract Extension, Requests Trade

Heading into the 2019 NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis reportedly was not going to request a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in order to make a ‘full evaluation’ of his future.

As Davis recently suffered a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger but could return in one week, the Pelicans are currently 22-28 following their third consecutive loss.

With the Pelicans six games back of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference, it appears Davis has had a change of heart.

Rich Paul, who now represents Davis since the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, informed the Pelicans about the 25-year-old’s future, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports has informed the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis won’t sign a contract extension and has requested a trade, Paul told ESPN on Monday morning.

Paul also released the following statement about Davis:

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

With Davis officially requesting a trade after 5.5 seasons with the Pelicans, the Lakers have consistently been linked to him.

Along with sharing the same agent as LeBron James, the 16-year veteran made controversial comments earlier in the season about wanting to play with Davis. The two superstars reportedly had dinner together following Davis’ first visit to the Staples Center.

