Reggie Bullock Hopeful To Make Lakers Debut Vs. 76ers

As the Los Angeles Lakers await a response or counter offer from the New Orleans Pelicans in a potential Anthony Davis trade, the team went ahead in addressing their shooting need by acquiring Reggie Bullock on Wednesday.

The Detroit Pistons received Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick in the trade. The deal came less than a week after it was reported the Lakers were among the teams to inquire on the six-year wing.

While the trade was officially announced, Bullock’s debut with the Lakers is expected to be somewhat delayed. With the team set to face the Boston Celtics on Thursday, he like would not play until Sunday at the earliest, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Reggie Bullock will go through his post-trade physical in Detroit and will not play for the Lakers against Boston, according to his agent, David Bauman of ISE Basketball. The hope is his first game as a Laker will be Sunday in Philadelphia. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 6, 2019

Although the Lakers didn’t part with an integral rotation member in Mykhailiuk, not having Bullock for their showdown with the Celtics is a bit of a disadvantage. Particularly with the team seemingly affected by ongoing trade rumors.

Though, if there perhaps is a silver lining, the trade deadline will have passed hours before the Lakers take the court at TD Garden.

