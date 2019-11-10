Raptors At Lakers 11/10/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Toronto Raptors are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games against the Los Angeles Lakers and are 6-0 against the spread in their last six head-to-head meetings. The Lakers will be looking to snap out of this losing streak against the Raptors on Sunday night at home.

Toronto is a 10-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games against the Lakers.

The Lakers bounced back from their worst defensive performance of the season against the Chicago Bulls with their best defensive performance of the season against the Miami Heat, holding the Heat to just 80 points in a 95-80 home win.

Anthony Davis led the way on offense with 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Los Angeles is now 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS over its last seven games and owns the third best scoring defense in the league allowing only 98.5 points per game.

Los Angeles is 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as a double-digit favorite per the OddsShark NBA Database.

When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers after taking his hometown team to four straight NBA Finals, the Cavaliers immediately plunged into irrelevancy with a 19-63 SU season in 2018-19.

This year’s Raptors team is proving that last year’s championship wasn’t all Kawhi Leonard; the group Leonard left behind is off to a 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS record so far in 2019-20. Unfortunately for Toronto, the team won’t be at full strength for this matchup as both Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka were lost to injuries in Friday’s 122-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sunday night’s total is set at 216 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 9-2 in the Lakers’ last 11 games played in the month of November.

Pascal Siakam is enjoying a breakout season with 27.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. It would have been interesting to see how the Lakers matched up with the defending champions at full strength, but with Lowry and Ibaka out, it’s hard to imagine Toronto will be able to crack the code against this stingy Lakers defense.

