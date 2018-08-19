Rams’ Jared Goff, Todd Gurley Receive LeBron James Lakers Jersey

When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, it capped off the best time to be a Los Angeles sports fan.

As the Dodgers are looking to redeem themselves following the 2017 World Series loss, the Rams are aiming to establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders following a strong offseason.

With all three teams having championship aspirations, president Jeanie Buss and Josh Hart recently gifted James’ jerseys to Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp, and Yasiel Puig for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

As the Lakers are gifting 23 jerseys as part of their #ChosenFew campaign on social media, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley were the latest to receive the redesigned Nike jerseys for the 2018-19 NBA season, which the Rams shared on Twitter:

It is certainly an exciting time in Los Angeles and most Lakers fans are also either Dodgers and/or Rams fans. By connecting these five athletes and counting together, they will all likely visit Staples Center to watch the best player in the game today and the team’s young core.

With training camp right around the corner, all eyes are on James as he is looking to end the team’s five-year playoff drought and help them win championships.

