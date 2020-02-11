Rajon Rondo’s Season-High 23 Points Leads Lakers Past Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns, 125-100.

Both teams got off to solid starts offensively as they moved the basketball well, but Phoenix was able to capitalize on Los Angeles defensive miscues and took the early lead. LeBron James looked to score early, knocking down his first three-point attempt and getting into the paint for a pair of easy baskets.

The Lakers offense began to pick up steam toward the midpoint of the quarter as their outside shots began to fall while Anthony Davis started to assert himself against the undersized Suns frontcourt. Despite this, Los Angeles headed into the second quarter only up 31-30.

Rajon Rondo came out aggressive to start the quarter as he was able to bury two threes and drive into the lane for a layup to finally create some separation from the Suns. Los Angeles was able to extend their lead to double digits as they played well on both ends, particularly Kyle Kuzma who provided a spark.

Despite Los Angeles’ solid showing, Phoenix did a good job of keeping the game relatively close as they were able to hit shots from the perimeter with Mikal Bridges stepping up. Although their offense slowed down, the Lakers still went into the locker room up 61-52.

It was a sloppy beginning for the Lakers coming out of the half as they could not get anything going on the offensive end, turning the basketball over and missing good looks. They were able to get back on track, however, as James was able to push the ball up the floor and find Davis and Avery Bradley to extend their lead back to double digits.

The Lakers bench was able to maintain the team’s lead as they found open looks against the Suns’ small-ball lineup. As a result, they went into the final frame with a 90-75 lead.

Los Angeles was able to extend their lead to begin the fourth quarter as Kuzma and Rondo had no issues scoring against a struggling Phoenix defense. The Lakers dominated the points in the paint battle as they were able to score easily under the rim, widening the gap even further.

Eventually, the Lakers took full control of the game as the Suns could not mount a run and the purple and gold would walk away with an easy win.