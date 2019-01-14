Rajon Rondo Filling Thirst For Competition By Playing LeBron James And Lakers Teammates In Connect Four, Uno & More Games

While much of the attention understandably has been placed on the Los Angeles Lakers being without LeBron James in the past 10 games, Rajon Rondo has also been sidelined. It was later discovered Rondo suffered a Grade 3 right ring finger sprain while helping the Lakers finish off their win on Christmas Day.

After failed attempts to handle a basketball without pain, Rondo made a decision to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in the sprained finger. He was projected to miss four to five weeks while recovering from a second operation this season.

Rondo was recently cleared to begin dribbling with his right hand in what was a welcomed step forward in what’s been a painstaking process for the veteran point guard. “It’s going, it’s going, it’s going,” Rondo said of his recovery process.

“I’m cleared to start working out with my right hand a little bit more day by day and see how it goes.”

Ever the competitor, Rondo has taken to playing card and strategy games to fill the void created by being sidelined. “Play a lot of Connect Four, Uno, Spades, Bourré. Other activities where I can compete without using my hand muscles,” he said of passing the time.

“I’m trying to beat up on anybody I can. Whether it’s my son, LeBron, or my brother. Whatever competitive thing I can do that’s not going to further injure me or set back my recovery, I try to play with anyone.”

Competing against his teammates has been intermittent for Rondo of late, because he was prohibited from traveling within the first 12 to 14 days of the surgery. “So as of late it’s been my family,” Rondo said of his off-the-court competition.

That should change this week, as the hand specialist cleared Rondo for travel with the team.

