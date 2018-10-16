Rajon Rondo Calls Lakers Most Player-Friendly Organization He’s Played For



Rajon Rondo is a 13-year NBA veteran who is now playing for his sixth team over the past five seasons after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Needless to say, Rondo has plenty of experience with both the good and bad that can come from an organization.

Franchises such as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are known for being extremely player-friendly. But neither stacks up to the Lakers, at least as far as Rondo is concerned. “I mean this is definitely a players-first organization,” he said following practice.

“I can’t say it’s not the best I’ve ever played for, you know as far as staff, they’re great. They’re very always welcoming when you come in the door, as they speak all the time, they’re polite, they ask if we can do anything for you.”

Something else that stands out to Rondo is simply how helpful the entire organization is both on and off the court.

“Off the court, on the court, getting pulled over by the police, TMZ, I mean anything they’re always there trying to figure a way to rescue you or make things better for the team, or for the players or organization,” Rondo explained.

These are the kinds of things that stand out to players, and could help them in recruiting another superstar into the fold. Players talk, and if word gets around about how well the Lakers treat their players it can only be a positive thing.

The Lakers are obviously a world-class organization and, as Rondo is finding out, it starts from the top. “From Magic to Rob, they’re always around, just trying to encourage you or whatever you may need as a player, they’re always willing to give it to you or find a way to help you.”

