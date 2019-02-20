Raiders QB Derek Carr Constructs Starting Lineup Of NFL Stars To Play Lakers

Given their illustrious history and global status, the Los Angeles Lakers boast one of the largest fanbases in not just the NBA, but all of professional sports in general. One of their most loyal supporters is none other than Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr, a Bakersfield, Calif., native, is a lifelong Lakers fan who frequently offers his commentary about the team on social media. He idolized Kobe Bryant growing up, calling him one of the most competitive players he’s ever watched.

Responding to a challenge on Twitter, Carr constructed a starting lineup of NFL stars that he feels would best match up against his beloved Lakers:

Along with Carr running the point, the rest of the starting five is filled out with many of his former Raiders teammates. Starting opposite of him in the backcourt is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Combine.

Slotted in at power forward is Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray — a goal line force who punched in 12 touchdowns during his final season with the Raiders in 2016.

Not surprisingly, Carr penciled in Chicago Bears Pro Bowl defensive end Khalil Mack at center. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the most dominant players at his position in recent years, accumulating 53 sacks over five seasons.

The lone exception without Raiders ties is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who was a college teammate of Carr’s at Fresno State from 2012-13.

Carr rounded out his squad with Cleveland Browns wideout Rod Streater as his sixth man, with former NFL wide receiver James Jones handling coaching duties.