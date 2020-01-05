Pistons At Lakers 01/05/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-1 straight up and against the spread in their last nine home games against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers will try to continue their home dominance over the Pistons on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 15-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Sunday.

Pistons at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis scored 41 points and had nine rebounds in the Lakers’ 114-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans back in November. Davis had another dominant performance against his former team on Friday night as he recorded 46 points and 13 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 123-113 win over New Orleans.

Since losing four straight games including a loss to the L.A. Clippers on Christmas Day, the Lakers have won each of their last four games and have dominated over this stretch with an average margin of victory of 10.3 points per game.

Despite the Lakers’ turning things around in the win column, the team is still just 2-7-1 ATS over its last 10 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 111-104 road win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. It was a rare bright spot in a disappointing season that has seen the Pistons go 13-23 SU and 13-21-2 ATS so far in 2019-20 including a current stretch of 2-8 SU and ATS over the team’s last 10 games.

The Pistons haven’t just been losing during this slump, they’ve been getting annihilated with an average margin of defeat of 17.5 points per game over their last eight losses. Detroit is 5-13 SU and 5-11-2 ATS on the road this season.

Sunday’s total is set at 221 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five home games against Detroit.

With the oft-injured Blake Griffin out with a knee injury and the season going nowhere, the Pistons are reportedly seeking trade partners for Andre Drummond. The only drama in this matchup should be whether or not the Lakers cover this big spread; Los Angeles will likely end any hopes Detroit has of an outright upset by halftime.

