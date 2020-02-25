Pelicans At Lakers 02/25/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-0 straight up and 3-2 against the spread over their last five games. The Lakers can extend their winning streak with a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is an eight-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the Lakers are 4-0 SU in their last four games against the Pelicans, New Orleans holds a 2-1-1 ATS advantage over those four losses.

Pelicans at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

On a night that Jason Tatum scored 41 points and was completely in the zone, the Lakers managed to survive a game effort from the Boston Celtics in a 114-112 win at home on Sunday. Anthony Davis scored 32 points and added 13 rebounds in the win while LeBron James hit the game-winner and finished the night with 29 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Davis could be in for another big night against the Pelicans as he has recorded an average of 43.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in his first two games against his former team this season.

In their last 12 games as a favorite of eight points or less, the Lakers are 6-6 SU and 5-7 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Super rookie Zion Williamson is living up to the hype. Through his first 12 games in the NBA, Williamson is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. And most importantly, the Pelicans are winning.

New Orleans is 5-1 SU and 4-1-1 ATS over its last six games and Williamson is averaging 27.4 points per game over that stretch playing an average of just 29.2 minutes per game. The Pelicans enter Tuesday’s action just three games behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 238.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in the Pelicans’ last six games.

Zion Williamson has been a larger-than-life superstar since he first set foot on campus at Duke last year. On Tuesday, he’ll get a chance to shine under the bright lights in Los Angeles against two of the best players in the world. This should be a fun matchup to watch.

