Pelicans At Lakers 01/03/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in their last three games against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will try to pick up a fourth straight win over the Pelicans on Friday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 10.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last nine games, the Lakers are just 2-7 ATS.

The Lakers jumped out to a massive 43-17 lead in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday before eventually finishing the first half with a 74-41 edge. Despite the 33-point lead at the half, Los Angeles backers suffered a brutal ATS loss as the Lakers failed to cover the spread as 11-point favorites when the final score came in at 117-107.

LeBron James was sensational in the win, showing no signs of being slowed down by his recent groin injury. He finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Through their first 16 games at home in 2019-20, the Lakers are 12-4 SU and 9-7 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Since going 0-13 SU and 2-11 ATS over their previous 13 games, the Pelicans have gone 5-1 SU and ATS with road upsets against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, and Denver Nuggets. New Orleans has won four straight games and those wins have come by an average margin of victory of 14.3 points per game.

Former Laker Brandon Ingram is having a fantastic season averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Pelicans are 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games as an underdog.

Friday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight games between the Pelicans and the Lakers.

This will be the first game back to Los Angeles for Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart since they were traded to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis last offseason. Ball registered a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last game and should be fired up for this one after missing New Orleans’ previous matchup against the Lakers due to the flu.

