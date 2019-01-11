Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Likes Instagram Comment That Criticizes Los Angeles

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and others who are due to be part of the 2019 NBA free agent class, they have also been linked to Anthony Davis despite the fact he remains under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans for two more seasons.

However, the final year of a five-year, $145 million contract extension signed with the Pelicans in July 2015 is a player option. Many anticipate Davis’ future with the Pelicans coming to a head this summer when they can offer a five-year, $239.5 million extension.

Should he not opt to sign another deal with the Pelicans, it may signal a desire to eventually move on. There’s a widespread belief across the NBA that Davis will ultimately wind up with the Lakers or Boston Celtics.

In an era where every action on social media is analyzed, Davis has become the latest athlete to land in the spotlight. As captured by Yahoo! Sports, Davis liked a comment that spoke negatively about Los Angeles:

Anthony Davis is on Al Gore's internet liking comments referring to LA as a "bum a** city." 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ieg8evG7Sq — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 10, 2019

It should be noted that Davis has regularly spoke fondly of and voiced his commitment to New Orleans and the Pelicans franchise. Though, he also raised eyebrows with recent comments that legacy outweighed financial gain.

Of course, that paled in comparison to the ripples created last summer when the 25-year-old signed on with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul not only represents LeBron James as well but is part of his inner circle as a close friend and business partner.

James himself caused a stir when openly admitting he would enjoy being Lakers teammates with Davis, then doubled down on that sentiment by rattling off several marquee players he’d like to have alongside him.

