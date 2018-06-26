Paul George’s Free Agency To Be Focus Of 3-Part SportsCenter Special On ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George is one of the biggest names available in free agency this summer. One of the biggest stories this summer will be where he decides to continue in his career, and fans will get an in-depth look into his thought process thanks to SportsCenter.

“Paul George: My Journey” is a three-part series that will debut on Tuesday, June 26, during the 3 p.m. PT episode of SportsCenter.

ESPN’s flagship show will take fans behind the scenes with exclusive footage of George during this offseason as he speaks with advisors and close friends on his decision.

The first part of the series will follow George’s rise to NBA stardom. The second will follow him during his off-court pursuits and will air on Thursday, June 28. The final part will air after George has made his free agency decision public and will focus on how George ultimately came to his decision.

George is entering free agency following his eighth NBA season. After spending seven seasons with the Indiana Pacers George was traded last summer to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There, he teamed with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to lead the Thunder to 48 wins, but experienced a disappointing first-round playoff exit. Last year George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

