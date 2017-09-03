Pacers Owner Herb Simon May Sue Lakers And NBA Over Tampering Case



The Los Angeles Lakers were recently accused of tampering by Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simons in regards to former Pacers All-Star Paul George.

The NBA conducted an investigation on the matter and the result was a $500,000 fine for the Lakers, which is the largest fine given out for tampering in league history.

The reason for the fine was because of evidence they found in regards to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka having a conversation with Goerge’s agent Aaron Mintz early this summer.

While a fine was not ideal, the Lakers accepted the penalty as it could’ve been much worse in the form of loss of draft picks or even not being able to sign George when he becomes a free agent in 2018.

The league closed its investigation on the matter, but apparently Simon is not satisfied as he is thinking about suing the Lakers and the NBA, via Peter Vecsey of Patreon:

Still, just because Adam Silver feels his punishment fits the crime, it doesn’t mean Herb Simon will accept it. A confidant of the Pacers’ long-time owner, says he plans to raise a stink at the league’s next Board of Governors meeting. “He’s so fed up, don’t be shocked if he sues the league and the Lakers for damages.”

George himself let it be known that he intends to sign with the Lakers when he hits free agency in 2018, which led to him ultimately being traded by the Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer.

The Lakers have been very clear that they want to be big players in free agency in 2018, clearing up enough cap space to sign two max free agents with George being in their sights. They are not allowed to speak with him or his representatives directly though until he officially becomes a free agent which led to the tampering charges.

It is currently unknown what would come of a possible lawsuit if Simon does decide to sue the Lakers, but without concrete evidence there is not much that can be done.