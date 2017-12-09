Odell Beckham Gets Tattoo Of Famous Allen Iverson Stepover Of Tyronn Lue From 2001 NBA Finals

The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers are viewed by many as one of the greatest teams in NBA history. Their 15-1 run through the playoffs was legendary and has only been matched by the 2017 Golden State Warriors who also had only one loss in the playoffs.

Of course, that one loss for the Lakers is one that has stood out for years. The Lakers fell, 107-101, to the Philadelphia 76ers as Allen Iverson scored 48 points.

The most iconic moment came in overtime, as Iverson hit an amazing fadeaway over the Lakers’ Tyronn Lue. To add another layer to his clutch shot, Iverson stepped over Lue after watching his bucket go in.

That moment has gone on to become one of the most memorable in NBA Finals history and it only makes sense that someone would get it tattooed on their body. The person to do so was New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., via John Clark of NBC Philadelphia:

Check out new tattoo Odell Beckham got 🔥🔥 Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue

Any @sixers fans have this ink?

From @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/WtZBxmqvus — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 6, 2017

Iverson was truly a special player as not only was he a Hall-of-Fame level talent, but he was one of the most influential players of this generation. Many young African-Americans revered Iverson as someone who refused to conform himself and that was extremely inspiring. He remains one of the most popular players of all-time.

Beckham is someone who is very similar in that he has his own style and acts in a way that many believe is unacceptable. Like Iverson, he is also one of the most talented players in the NFL so it makes perfect sense that he woul be so inspired by that moment.

Of course, the Lakers had the last laugh in that 2001 Finals, but despite the championship, Iverson’s moment remains the first thing that anyone remembers from that series, even if it was the only loss the Lakers suffered that playoffs.

