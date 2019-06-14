Lakers Nation
Rumors
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Have ‘Genuine’ Interest In Signing Jimmy Butler
With the 2019 NBA Finals over, the Los Angeles Lakers and 28 teams can focus on…
Dan Duangdao
06/14/2019
News
Kawhi Leonard On Beating Warriors In 2019 NBA Finals: ‘It’s Just Something That The Raptors Can Build On’
Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors defeated Stephen Curry and the Golden State…
Dan Duangdao
06/14/2019
Rumors
Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Kyrie Irving ‘Prepared’ To Sign With Nets After Opting Out With Celtics
With Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors in the…
Dan Duangdao
06/14/2019
Rumors
Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Kevin Durant Still Expected To Opt Out With Warriors Despite Achilles Injury
While there had already been plenty of speculation regarding Kevin Durant's future…
Maximo Gonzales
06/14/2019