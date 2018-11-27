Nuggets President Josh Kroenke Attempted To Recruit LeBron James In Free Agency By Sending Him Throwback Jersey

As LeBron James was looking to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to another berth in the NBA Finals, there was plenty of speculation over his forthcoming free agency. Many anticipated James would move on from the Cavs for a second time in his career.

Though in addition to potentially re-signing, it was widely believed James essentially narrowed down his options to the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. That of course did not necessarily stop other teams from attempting to recruit the superstar.

Among them appears to have been the Denver Nuggets through team president Josh Kroenke, as James detailed ahead of Tuesday’s game, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

“The [president] of the team is a very good friend of mine, so he discussed it a couple times. Also, he sent me those throwback jerseys — the white with the mountains on it — he said, ‘You’ll look good in one of these.’ We’ve been on vacation and things of that nature. We have a great friendship but I didn’t give it much thought.”

While James reportedly met with the Cavaliers and 76ers at the outset of free agency, it was the Lakers who ultimately secured his signature. Not only that, but James committed to the franchise on a four-year contract.

Speculation was his decision was made based on various entertainment projects that were in the works and others in the pipeline, but James insisted his focus is on basketball. Conventional wisdom may have been for the Lakers to trade for another All-Star, but James informed the front office he was fond of the team’s young core.