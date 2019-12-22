Nuggets At Lakers 12/22/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2 straight up over their last two games and 0-4 against the spread over their last four games. The Lakers will try to snap out of these losing streaks on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After originally opening as a 6.5-point favorite, the line has moved considerably with the news that LeBron James is doubtful to play in this game with a back injury.

Nuggets at Lakers

Anthony Davis played 43 minutes and recorded 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with a career-high five three-pointers, 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks held off the Lakers for a home win.

This was the first time all season that Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier this month as the Lakers wrap up December facing Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at home, and the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

The home team is 8-2 SU and ATS in the last 10 games between the Lakers and Nuggets, per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Nikola Jokic has been having a down year in 2019-20, but perhaps something has finally clicked for the Nuggets star. Over Denver’s last eight games, including their current five-game winning streak, Jokic has averaged 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

In the 19 games prior to this recent stretch, Jokic was averaging only 14.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. The Nuggets enter Sunday’s matchup with a 6-5 SU and 5-5-1 ATS record away from home.

Sunday’s total is set at 205.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Denver’s last five games against Los Angeles.

The Lakers have received strong play from their depth players this season, but most of the offensive production has come from Davis and James. With James likely out, the rest of the roster has a golden opportunity to step up and make an impact against one of the teams expected to be a top contender in the West this postseason.

