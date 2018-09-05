Nike Zoom LeBron 3 ‘Christ The King’ PE Release Date Set

LeBron James made a surprise visit to Christ the King High School on Tuesday, speaking with student-athletes and providing them with shoes along with upgrading the locker room. The school is one of the first James began to sponsor several years ago.

That entailed outfitting them with, among other products, a Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Christ the King player exclusive. Similar to the ‘Watch the Throne’ LeBron 9, the model is one of the more coveted pairs from James’ signature line.

His dropping by Christ the King coincided with Nike doing a surprise release of the LeBron 3 in New York City only, via their SNKRS app. Naturally, it fueled speculation a wider release for the shoe was on the horizon.

That was confirmed by Foot Locker as they announced the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Christ the King PE will be available at select locations:

One of the first #TeamLebron schools gets a retro. #Nike Lebron 3 'Christ The King'

Launching 9/6 in select stores. Stay tuned for store list! pic.twitter.com/hiBBXjrLo5 — Foot Locker (@footlocker) September 5, 2018

The retailer has yet to provide additional information, such as which of their stores will carry the shoe, and if it will be sold via in-store raffle or launch reservation in their app.

Additionally, it’s plausible Nike does a wider release themselves.

