Nike Partners With NBA 2K20 For ‘Gamer Exclusive’ Sneakers, Headlined By ‘Bron 2K’ Nike LeBron 17

Nike and NBA 2K20 teamed up for a first of its kind partnership that will deliver “Gamer Exclusives” (GEs) — limited edition sneakers that are unlocked exclusively through gameplay in the new MyPLAYER Nation mode and purchased via the SNKRS app.

Nike is due to make 10 “Gamer Exclusives” available through NBA 2K20, with the first being the all-purple ‘Bron 2K’ LeBron 17. James provided a first look at the exclusive colorway in September and wore it during the first half of the season opener against the L.A. Clippers.

Along with the shoe featuring the 2K logo on the tongue it also includes the game’s “WELCOME TO THE NEXT” tagline.

As of Friday, players have the opportunity to purchase the shoe by completing in-game challenges. To unlock it, players must upskill their MyPLAYER avatar to 98, eclipsing James’ in-game rating of 97.

Afterward, winning your next match-up in MyPLAYER Nation will trigger the unlock (while supplies last). MyPLAYER Nation allows NBA 2K20 players to select their favorite team and play with a community of fans throughout the 2019-20 NBA regular season and playoffs.

The game mode’s schedule mirrors that of the NBA, and gamers are able to unlock opportunities to purchase GEs throughout the season by reaching specified milestones.

To purchase a GE, a player must link their Nike and 2K accounts and install the SNKRS mobile app. Furthermore, players can redeem virtual versions of GEs for use throughout the full NBA 2K20 experience.

While a total of 10 GEs will release through the NBA 2K20 game experience during the 2019-20 season, the last will be unlocked through a surprise Nike SNKRS cam execution.

Fans who wish to purchase a LeBron 17 without needing to complete any of the NBA 2K20 challenges, can currently do so as the shoe is available in multiple colors. The coveted ‘Red Carpet’ version is scheduled to release Friday, Nov. 15, at Nike.com and select retailers.

The all-red shoe draws its inspiration from red carpets being a staple in Hollywood and the Lakers having a blockbuster opening.

It’s constructed in a red upper and accents, features an insole that is modeled after messaging seen with Motion Picture Association of America ratings for movies, and pays homage to the LeBron 7 red carpet that is slated to release on Tuesday, Oct. 29.