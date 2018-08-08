LeBron James Game-Worn Shoes On Display At I Promise School Being Sold To Benefit LeBron James Family Foundation

LeBron James added to his legacy last week with the opening of the I Promise School, a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools.

Located in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, the school opened its doors at-risk students and provides them and their families with much more than an education. One of the finer touches can be found in the foyer, where 114 pairs of James’ game-worn shoes are on display.

Included next to each pair is a plaque where supporters will be recognized. The counterpart to every shoe that’s featured at the I Promise School is being sold through Upper Deck. All proceeds benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Some of the pairs coincide with memorable moments in James’ career, such as the Nike LeBron 4 he wore in the 2007 NBA All-Star Game, Nike LeBron 13 Elite worn in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals and Nike LeBron Soldier 10 worn in Game 5 of that same Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Although James opened his school weeks after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made it clear his heart and commitment remains tied to the students in Akron, regardless of which jersey he’s wearing.

