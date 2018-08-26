Nike LeBron 16 x Harlem’s Fashion Row Collaboration For New York Fashion Week

Last September, LeBron James and Nike officially debuted the LeBron 15 at the Kith fashion show, and this year brings about another crossover between the sporting and fashion worlds.

Previously announced as a co-presenter and among the night’s honorees at Harlem’s Fashion Row style awards and fashion show, James will further have a presence during New York Fashion week with a special edition of his LeBron 16.

The Nike LeBron 16 x Harlem’s Fashion Row collaboration is expected to be officially unveiled at the Sept. 4 event. It comes two days before the annual New York Fashion Week formally begins.

James will further have a presence at New York Fashion Week with the Nike LeBron 16 x Harlem Fashion Row collaboration. The pair is expected to be formally unveiled Sept. 4 at the Harlem Fashion Row style awards and fashion show.

Leaked images of the creme colored pair show that it features a removable leather strap around the ankle and a more pronounced tiger head embossed on the heel. The upper gives off the appearance of flyknit-based lifestyle shoe which differs from the pair James previously gave a first look at.

That was the LeBron 16 in a black/red colorway which is due to release Thursday, Sept. 20 at select Nike retails and online.

According to Py_rates on Twitter, the LeBron 16 ‘LMTD’ is a women’s shoe that will release in the near future:

Check out the official pics of the @Nike X @KingJames 16 LMTD Women's Shoe dropping in a Sail/White/Light Bone colourway.

The pair will retail at $200 and be available in sizes US 5-12, dropping soon.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/uiauUqAgt1 — py_rates (@py_rates) August 26, 2018

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.