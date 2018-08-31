Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360 ‘Black Multicolor’ Release Details

The Kobe Bryant signature line continues to forge ahead with multiple releases, including two pairs hitting shelves on Saturday, Sept. 1. One of which is the Kobe A.D. NXT 360, which will release in black/multicolor and retail for $200 on Nike.com and select retailers.

Also releasing on Saturday is a black/multicolor version of the newer Kobe A.D. model. The NXT model is comprised of a black upper that is accompanied with multicolor pattern on the heel and along the counter.

The shoe is complete with a yellow counter on the back of the heel and translucent rubber outsole that has a smoky look to it because of the black sole that it encompasses.

Symbolic of Bryant’s Achilles tear, red stitching remains down the back of the left shoe, while Bryant’s logo, in black and yellow, is on the heel of the right shoe.

This is the third Kobe A.D. NXT 360 release that’s incorporated a multicolor design, and seventh overall to hit retail. It’s unclear how many more Nike may have on their release calendar given the new A.D. model will have been produced in two colorways after this weekend.

Rather than continue in numerical order with his signature line, the A.D. moniker was created to represent Bryant’s post-career era. The Kobe A.D. concept has now seen five variations (original release, mid-top, NXT, NXT 360, 2018 model) release.