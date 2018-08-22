Nike Kobe A.D. Releasing Aug. 24 (Kobe Day) In Multicolor

Nike confirmed the latest version of the Kobe A.D. will release Friday, Aug. 24. The multicolor model, which DeMar DeRozan unveiled at the Drew League, will be available at select Nike stores and online for $140.

The ‘Kobe Day’ release is one of the more colorful pairs Nike has produced. The grey upper is mixed with navy, crimson laces, a neon sole and hints of the same color on the upper. Additionally, the heel counter is in bronze.

The shoe sports a one-piece mesh bootie upper that’s complemented with a speed lacing system, Zoom Air unit and a micro-blade outsole pattern.

Detailing on the Kobe A.D. also includes Bryant’s sheath logo on the tongue, while he heel of the left shoe also has the same logo, and the back of the right shoe bears Bryant’s first name.

Additionally, up the tongue are Bryant’s jersey numbers worn in high school and during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers (Nos. 33, 8, 24). And on the tongue of the right shoe is Bryant’s birthdate — 08/23/78.

The Kobe A.D. was essentially released as a de facto 12th signature shoe for Bryant. Nike did away with the numerals to make note of Bryant entering a new phase of his life — retirement. Meanwhile, the Protro line is theirs and Bryant’s take on a retro sneaker.

Along with the multicolor version releasing Friday, Kobe A.D. has been seen in a colorway that matches the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, and a third pair that features a black upper with multicolor accents.

