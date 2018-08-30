Nike Kobe A.D. Black/Multicolor Release Date Set For Sept. 1

Although an initial report suggested the Nike Kobe A.D. black/multicolor would release Sept. 29, it’s officially set to hit shelves on Saturday, Sept. 1. Priced at $140, the shoe will be available at Nike.com and select retailers.

It’s the second release of this model of the Kobe A.D. The first to hit retail was the multicolor (primarily grey upper) that was released in conjunction with Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 and sold out instantly.

Saturday’s release is a much more muted colorway, even with the red accents. A predominantly black upper is complemented by a silver swoosh and light grey on the toe box and midsole.

Additionally, hints of orange are present and used up the tongue for Bryant’s jersey numbers worn in high school and during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers (Nos. 33, 8, 24). And on the tongue of the right shoe is Bryant’s birthdate — 08/23/78.

The heels of the shoe feature Bryant’s logo (left) and “KOBE” spelled out across two lines (right).

The latest iteration differs from the previous A.D. models in that it’s more of a three-quarter cut; higher than the low top version the shoe debuted in after Bryant retired, but lower than the Kobe A.D. mid releases.

Additionally, the 2018 model is constructed of a one-piece upper, which is a new addition to Bryant’s signature line with Nike.

