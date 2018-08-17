Nike Kobe A.D. 2018 ‘Black/Multicolor’ To Release Sept. 29

After releasing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro in an array of coloroways, the latest of which was the ‘Star Power’ model hitting shelves Friday, multiple models of the Nike Kobe A.D. 2018 are next on the release calendar.

The latest model of the Kobe Bryant signature line was unveiled by San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan in a Drew League game. The purported ‘Kobe Day’ version was then worn by Bryant when he attended the league’s championship game.

Shortly after, photos surfaced of the model in a more Lakers-esque colorway. The black upper features a purple toe box and laces that are accompanied by a silver swoosh and accents.

The latest pair is another that’s more muted than the expected Aug. 24 release of the pair DeRozan and Bryant wore in public. Another black upper and silver swoosh this time is complemented by red and orange.

Detailing of the shoe remains the same — Bryant’s sheath logo sits atop the tongue, while he heel of the left shoe also has the logo, and the back of the right shoe bears Bryant’s first name.

Additionally, up the tongue are Bryant’s jersey numbers worn in high school and during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers (Nos. 33, 8, 24). And on the tongue of the right shoe is Bryant’s birthdate — 08/23/78.

Per US11, the “Black/multicolor” Nike Kobe A.D. 2018 will release Saturday, Sept. 29.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.