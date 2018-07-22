Nike Kobe 1 Protro ‘All-Star’ Set For August Release

While Nike has continued to release a new signature shoe for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, they’ve also turned back the clock by producing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro.

Whereas Jordan Brand pioneered the re-release of signature shoes as a retro model, Nike and Bryant took a different approach. They focused on updating the sneaker with technology and tooling that’s found on current models.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro has released in four separate versions thus far: a black/maize colorway, ‘Mamba Day’ version, a ‘Final Seconds’ makeup that paid homage to Bryant’s clutch shots against the Phoenix Suns in 2006 NBA Playoffs, and one for the Lakers’ days in Minneapolis.

Next to get the Protro treatment is based off the pair Bryant wore for the 2006 NBA All-Star Game in Houston. Priced at $175, the ‘All-Star’ Kobe 1 Protro is scheduled to release at select Nike retailers in August.

The retail version of the shoe is identical to the pair that released in 2006, as it features a predominantly white leather upper, with a black swoosh and red collar. The actual pair Bryant wore in the All-Star Game had blue in places where the Protro and 2006 pairs have black leather.

Bryant scored just eight points in the exhibition game but added seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 26 minutes of action. LeBron James took home All-Star Game MVP honors.

