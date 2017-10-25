Nick Young Speaks On Differences Between Lakers, Warriors Locker Rooms

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a number of characters come through their locker room over the years, but Nick Young still stands out as one that fans will never forget. From his Cheshire cat grin to his “Swaggy P” persona, Young brought life to Lakers teams that struggled to win games.

Over the course of his career, Young developed a reputation as a tough shot maker, finding ways to produce baskets even when plays broke down and success looked impossible. He could be somewhat streaky, and he struggled under the regime of Byron Scott, but overall his tenure in Los Angeles will be remembered fondly.

Young signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent last summer, and recently spoke to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated about the difference between playing in Los Angeles with Kobe Bryant and his new superstar teammates like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry:

“Like Kobe, it’s a totally different set of stars,” Young said. “Kobe, you had to say, ‘What’s up?’ to him and talk to him. He was very standoffish. But these guys, once I came in, were already all jelling. It was kind of like family…I was a little nervous. It’s a new team that just won a championship, and it’s a bunch of great players. But they welcomed me great, so I thought that was unbelievable right there.”

These comments aren’t all that surprising, as Bryant’s super-serious demeanor never meshed well with happy-go-lucky types like Young. In terms of personality, the Warriors are probably a better fit for him in that regard.

One can’t help but be happy for Young, who appeared to be on his way out of the NBA just two summers ago but then spent the 2016-2017 season with the Lakers proving that he still belongs. He defied the odds and resurrected his career in Los Angeles, and now has a good chance to win an NBA Championship.