NFL Network Analyst Dave Dameshek Sees Similarities Between Cam Newton And LeBron James

Whether or not someone is a fan of LeBron James the one thing that can’t be denied is that he is arguably the most physically gifted player in the history of the NBA. James’ combination of size, speed, and strength is something very few can match.

Though it is a completely different sport, someone with a similar set of physical skills is Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. At 6’5 and 245 pounds, Newton is bigger than most defenders while also being one of the fastest players on the field, a truly lethal combination.

This is something that is not lost on NFL Network analyst Dave Dameshek, who compared Newton to James while making a case for the signal caller as a future Hall of Famer:

“He’s a distinct talent. The likes of which the NFL has literally never seen before. He is the biggest player on the field, he is nearly unstoppable running the football, he is the greatest running quarterback of all-time. It’s vexing to me that people don’t seem to understand how special Cam Newton is to watch. If you watch football for any amount of time, you understand that he has never had an equal. He’s sort of like LeBron James. We’ve just never seen anything like him.”

Both players have been changing the record books since they first entered the professional ranks, giving fans something they’ve never seen. Of course the main difference between the two, and why James is viewed more favorably, are the championships that James has won, which Newton has yet to capture.

Regardless, both players have physical gifts that are unlikely to be witnessed again in either sport for a very long time.

