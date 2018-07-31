New Lakers Nike Jersey Officially Unveiled For 2018-19 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers officially unveiled their new Nike jerseys for the 2018-19 NBA season as part of the NBA’s eight-year merchandise deal that is reportedly worth $1 billion.

Inspired by the jersey president of basketball operations Magic Johnson wore during his playing career (1979-1991, 1996), the latest version features a shadow effect on the player jersey numbers and scoop neck.

Additionally, the stripes down the jersey (white and yellow only) are no longer part of the design, which the Lakers and Darren Rovell both shared an official look at Tuesday morning.

FIRST LOOK: The making of the new Lakers jersey just unveiled, the @KingJames version (📷 by @LakersStore) pic.twitter.com/Yn7ysDVv7h — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 31, 2018

One interesting note is that a side panel remains for the Statement (purple) jersey, but it has been changed from yellow to black, as seen in the photo below shared by the Lakers Team Store Twitter account.

After sporting their previous design since the 1999-00 season with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers are ushering in a new era with the arrival of LeBron James, who signed a four-year, $153 million contract on the first day of free agency.

With James embracing the storied franchise’s history and legacy, he is looking to win his fourth championship in Los Angeles. As the Golden State Warriors stand in his way, the Lakers believe they have constructed a roster that is capable of dethroning them in the very near future.

Armed with James and a young core, they will have enough salary cap space in 2019 to sign another All-Star player, with Kawhi Leonard presumed to be the primary target. Though, Klay Thompson may also be available.

In the meantime, the new jersey designs are available now for purchase.

