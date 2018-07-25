New Lakers Nike Jersey Officially Leaks Ahead Of Formal July 30 Unveiling

In addition to undergoing several changes on their roster, most notably with the signing of LeBron James to a four-year contract, the Los Angeles Lakers will be among the teams outfitted in new Nike jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

Nike is entering the second of an eight-year apparel deal with NBA that’s believed to be worth nearly $1 billion. Along with outfitting teams with their newest technology, Nike also overhauled the thinking behind jerseys.

Perhaps no team was impacted more than the Lakers, who at various points wore purple (Statement) uniforms at home, yellow (Icon) on the road, and their white (Association) garb on days other than Sunday.

Although the Lakers may still keep with wearing all jerseys for essentially any game, they’ll do so in a new look.

Sporting goods store Modell’s provided the first official look at the team’s redesigned jerseys by making them available for sale:

The @Lakers purple and gold all the way in the East Coast.@KingJames jersey’s now available at Modell’s. pic.twitter.com/HOCytfr4UR — Modell's (@Modells) July 25, 2018

An official unveiling of the Lakers’ new jerseys is set for Monday. As hinted at in mock renderings, the team is incorporating a feel from Magic Johnson’s playing days.

Gone are the stripes down the jersey and shorts, while a shadow effect returns to player jersey numbers. If there’s one aspect that might draw the ire of consumers, is Nike continuing to use a hue on Lakers merchandise that’s more yellow than gold.

