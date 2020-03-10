Nets At Lakers 03/10/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-3 straight up and 5-3-1 against the spread over their last nine games against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers can continue this trend of success with a win at home over the Nets on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is an 11.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 11 games at home against the Nets, the Lakers are 8-3 SU.

Nets at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

In the eyes of both NBA fans and bookmakers, there are three teams clearly ahead of the rest of the pack as favorites to win the championship this season; the Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers.

With just over a month left to go in the regular season, the Lakers made a statement with back-to-back wins over the Bucks and Clippers that they are the team to beat. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to play at the level they’ve been playing at over the team’s current 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS run, the Lakers are going to be awfully tough to pick against this postseason.

The Lakers are now 49-13 SU and 35-26-1 ATS on the season. Los Angeles has a 6.5-game lead for first place in the Western Conference.

After making the postseason last year, the Nets were hoping to take a step forward in 2019-20 with the addition of Kyrie Irving. But Irving played only 20 games before being shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, and head coach Kenny Atkinson was fired over the weekend. Brooklyn is 11-20 SU and 13-18 ATS on the road this season.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 223.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-2 in the Lakers’ last seven games.

Brooklyn has opened the month of March with a 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS record that includes an upset win over the Boston Celtics on the road as 6.5-point underdogs. The real question in this matchup is how seriously the Lakers will take it; after two grueling games against the Bucks and Clippers and with a game against the Houston Rockets coming up on Thursday, this game against the lowly Nets seems like a potential spot to mentally and physically ease up a bit.

