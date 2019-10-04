NBA Training Camp: Lakers Waive Jordan Caroline To Sign David Stockton

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Jordan Caroline and signed David Stockton to their 20-man roster heading into their 2019 NBA preseason opener, the team announced.

Caroline, who played during the 2019 NBA Summer League, underwent successful surgery on his left fifth metatarsal on Sept. 6. Caroline’s return timetable was 10-to-12 weeks.

As for Stockton, he went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, but has spent time in the NBA (Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz), G League (Reno Bighorns), and internationally.

In four seasons in the G League (142 games including 106 starts), the 28-year-old has averaged 18.0 points (38.2% from the three-point line), 3.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

And more recently, John Stockton‘s son played for Medi Bayreuth in the German Bundesliga where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 35 games (25 starts).

With the Lakers set to take on the Golden State Warriors, head coach Frank Vogel currently has four point guards in Stockton, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, and Quinn Cook.

Along with these four point guards, LeBron James and Avery Bradley can also fill this position for Vogel.

While the Lakers already have two two-way players in Kostas Antetokounmpo and Zach Norvell Jr., Stockton could find his way to their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.