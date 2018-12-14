NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Trading Trevor Ariza To Wizards As Part Of...

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Trading Trevor Ariza To Wizards As Part Of 3-Team Deal Including Grizzlies

By Matthew Moreno -
Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

While the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to play well of late, it has not prevented them from reportedly exploring options to improve their roster. That led to speculation of the Lakers and Phoenix Suns working on a deal that involved Trevor Ariza.

Despite interest in getting a trade done, the Lakers and Suns didn’t necessarily align for a trade. That led to reports of a potential three-team deal with the Houston Rockets serving as a landing spot for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers may ultimately move Caldwell-Pope but it will not be in a trade that involves Ariza. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ariza is being sent to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team trade that includes the Memphis Grizzlies:

The deal cannot be finalized until Saturday, when Ariza, Caldwell-Pope and other players who signed a new contract this past free agency become eligible to be traded. Aside from the Lakers potentially not having a trade offer that was attractive, Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly refused to trade Ariza to the Lakers.

With the 33-year-old swingman off the board, the Lakers may shift their focus to Wayne Ellington or Terrence Ross.