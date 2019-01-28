NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball’s Camp Would Prefer Point Guard Being Sent To 3rd Team Without ‘Established Point Guard’ In Potential Anthony Davis Trade

Amid longstanding reports the Los Angeles Lakers have high interest in Anthony Davis, the possibility of acquiring the versatile All-Star took a step closer to potentially becoming a reality as he requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans were informed of Davis’ preference by agent Rich Paul, who also relayed that his client would not sign a five-year, $240 million supermax contract extension this summer. Davis can opt out of his current deal after the 2019-2020 season.

Despite the attempt to apply pressure before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Pelicans made it clear they will operate on their own timeline. Considering Davis remains under contract, it’s plausible he’s not moved until the offseason or later into the calendar year.

Should the Pelicans and Lakers make progress on trade talks, and if they are to involve Lonzo Ball, his representatives would prefer that a third team become involved, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

On the heels of Davis’ trade request coming to light was a report that indicated the Lakers would need to assemble an offer that consisted of Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a top draft pick.

If he were to wind up on the Pelicans, Ball would need to compete with the likes of Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday for minutes in the backcourt. Additionally, Ian Clark occasionally handles point guard duties off the bench.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.