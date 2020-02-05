When the Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last July, he immediately became a buyout candidate.

However, the Grizzlies didn’t rush to make a decision as they evaluated the level of interest in the former NBA Finals MVP.

There was a rather robust market for the veteran, which prompted Memphis to pursue potential trades. Their asking price ultimately was not met and despite skepticism as the 2019-20 NBA season began and wore on, the Grizzlies kept Iguodala on their roster, though away from the team.

Interest in Iguodala picked up ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, further suggesting a buyout was unlikely. Less than 24 hours until the deadline, the Grizzlies and Miami Heat appear to be making progress toward a trade involving Iguodala, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Miami and Memphis are in advanced discussions for Andre Iguodala to land with the Heat, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

A trade between the Grizzlies and Heat would be a dash to the Lakers’ hopes, though their possible failure to complete a deal is not for lack of effort, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

Yahoo Sources. The Los Angeles Lakers have ventured down all avenues — including a last Hail Mary attempt — to seek a path to Andre Iguodala, but it is becoming apparent that Miami has Memphis’ attention right now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

The Lakers have long coveted Iguodala not just for his experience but presence as a wing defender. It’s one of the few deficiencies the team has and could loom large if they were to match up with the L.A. Clippers in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

The Lakers reportedly have inquired on Markieff Morris and Spencer Dinwiddie, among others. The Clippers have also been linked to the 36-year-old and if there’s any solace for the Los Angeles teams, it’s that a trade may send Iguodala to the Eastern Conference.

For the Heat, his addition would give them another formidable defender alongside Jimmy Butler. He’s helped lead Miami to an impressive season thus far.

The Heat entered play Wednesday in the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.