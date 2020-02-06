NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Remove Kyle Kuzma From Marcus Morris Discussions With Knicks

With the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline almost here, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to upgrade their roster for a 2020 NBA Finals run.

From Bogdan Bogdanovic to Derrick Rose to Marcus Morris, it is no secret the Lakers have been looking for another playmaker and/or wing defender so far.

As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers have limited assets to make a significant move, so much of the attention has been on Kyle Kuzma now.

With the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers battling for Morris, Kuzma was removed from discussions, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Knicks are in significant talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

As a result, the Knicks reportedly have traded Morris to the Clippers:

Knicks are finalizing a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sides still working on exact additional players/picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Because Morris only signed a one-year, $15 million deal, it was likely difficult for the Lakers to include Kuzma considering his team-friendly contract.

While Kuzma’s fit and inconsistency remains a concern for the Lakers, trading a 24-year-old prospect for perhaps a four-month rental certainly has risks.

If Kuzma remains with the Lakers past the trade deadline, the hope is his performances in the last three games serve as a blueprint to help them win it all. Along with Kuzma’s scoring, his overall effort has improved recently.