NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Interested In Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Schroder

With the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, one of the teams that could be active is the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to solidify a roster that is already No. 1 in the Western Conference.

The two clear needs for the Lakers are a wing defender that can also knock down three-point shots as well as a playmaking point guard to run the offense when LeBron James is on the bench.

Kyle Kuzma is the team’s biggest trade chip and the front office seems to be having a number of discussions for the 24-year-old, most notably with the New York Knicks for potentially Marcus Morris.

Morris certainly would fill the wing 3-and-D role for Los Angeles, but the playmaking point guard may be an even bigger need as the Lakers have struggled drastically with James off the floor.

It appears two options the Lakers have inquired on are Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder, according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

The Lakers have made some calls to ask about the availability of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder, according to Zach Lowe on this ESPN deadline special. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 5, 2020

Both players are in the midst of career seasons and would represent a significant upgrade for the Lakers at the point guard position. The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the surprise teams in the NBA as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, so it doesn’t seem like they have any interest in trading Schroder, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

In 49 games this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the three-point line.

His contract is for three years, $34.4 million, so the Lakers would need to add someone like Avery Bradley in addition to Kuzma to match salaries. It’s hard to see why the Brooklyn Nets would make that trade, although the value of Kuzma around the league seems to be a bit mixed.

With the deadline taking place on Feb. 6 at 12:00 PM PT, the Lakers should be linked to a number of different players between now and then. One other option at the point guard position is Darren Collison, who has been linked to both the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers and is expected to sign with a team soon.