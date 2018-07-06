NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Considering Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, John Wall As Options

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a number of moves this offseason already. Obviously, the big one was signing LeBron James, but the team has also added a number of veterans such as Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee.

The question now is whether or not the team is done making big moves. Kawhi Leonard is the big name out there via trade, but the Lakers are reportedly looking at some other option as well.

According to Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports, the Lakers are considering a number of different trade options including the likes of Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan:

A number of trade options are being considered by Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and names that are being bandied about include Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and John Wall … among others.

Acquiring players of this caliber would undoubtedly cost the Lakers a couple of their prime young players. While Kyle Kuzma has reportedly been deemed as untouchable, the likes of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball could be put in a package for someone like a Lillard, Wall, or DeRozan.

Lillard is especially intriguing as he was named All-NBA First Team this year after averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists. He would also be a major upgrade in the shooting department, especially considering the team’s current point guards.

DeRozan was someone who the Lakers were previously eyeing in free agency last summer, and would give the Lakers another big-time scorer. Wall is one of the fastest players in the league who thrives at setting up his teammates, and his teammate Beal is one of the best young shooting guards in the league.

It is anyone’s guess as to whether or not the Lakers are able to pull off a deal for any of these players, but it is clear the franchise is exploring all options to improving this team as much as possible.

