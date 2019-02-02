NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Interested In Pistons’ Reggie Bullock

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7, all of the attention is on the Los Angeles Lakers attempting to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

While there are conflicting reports, the latest has the Pelicans reportedly underwhelmed by the team’s offer and not planning to complete a trade with the Lakers.

As the Lakers acquiring a second All-Star player via trade or free agency to play alongside LeBron James is their top priority, they are reportedly also looking for three-point shooters at the deadline.

Along with players like Terrence Ross and Wayne Ellington, the Lakers are among teams interested in Reggie Bullock, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have been among the teams that have contacted the Pistons about Reggie Bullock. So far Detroit hasn’t been very interested in moving him for what they’ve been offered. This is the last year of his deal and he’s making $2.5 million this year. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 2, 2019

Originally the No. 25 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, Bullock has established himself as a solid three-point shooter with the Detroit Pistons. As Bullock is a career 39.2 percent shooter on 3.2 attempts, James and the young core could use someone like him to help space the floor.

With the Lakers looking to improve their roster, they are being mindful of their $38 million in cap space for 2019 free agency. While the circumstances will change if the Lakers successfully trade for Davis, it appears they are looking for shooters on expiring contracts.

