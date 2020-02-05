NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Numerous Teams Interested In Markieff Morris

With the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline fast approaching on Feb. 6, the Los Angeles Lakers are one or two moves away from being the favorites.

Despite being the best team in the Western Conference by 3.5 games, it is no secret the Lakers could use a wing defender and backup point guard.

While the attention has been on Andre Iguodala and Darren Collison, new targets are emerging for vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers reportedly are among numerous playoff teams interested in Marcus Morris right now, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone's attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris. The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2020

The Lakers and New York Knicks have also had discussions centered around Morris’ twin brother, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Lakers/Clippers in trade conversations about Knicks' Marcus Morris, sources. NY interested in Kyle Kuzma; would need Danny Green's contract to make work. NY would want to move Green to another team. Clippers willing to part with Mo Harkless, but like Landry Shamet, who NY wants. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2020

As it currently stands, the Lakers have limited trade assets outside of Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma was not part of the Anthony Davis trade in July, his fit and inconsistency have been concerns throughout his third season now.

Although Kuzma’s effort has improved recently, the Lakers have to decide if he is part of their long-term plans or a tradeable asset to help them win now.

Due to Kuzma still being on his rookie contract, it is difficult to trade him, so perhaps trading him to the Detroit Pistons is more realistic than the Knicks.