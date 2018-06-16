NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Not Concerned About Losing Out On Supermax Contract

Big news came out as it was reported that San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard had informed the team that he no longer wants to be part of the organization. Furthermore, it was also reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are at the top of Leonard’s wish list.

One reason that many believed Leonard could remain with the Spurs is money. The Spurs could offer Leonard a supermax contract worth $219 million. If he’s traded to another team and re-signs with them, the most he could make is $188 million. In other words, he would be losing $31 million.

But that apparently doesn’t bother Leonard as according to Chris Haynes of ESPN, he isn’t concerned about missing out on the big money deal:

Kawhi Leonard isn't concerned about missing out on the supermax, sources tell ESPN. There's a feeling of betrayal that at this juncture, appears irreparable. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

Leonard undoubtedly understands all of his options and knows that he would be leaving money on the table should he go elsewhere. As Haynes noted, the rift between he and the Spurs seems to be irreparable and the money simply isn’t worth staying around in that situation.

Surely some endorsements would help to make up the gap, but in the end, it would be a lot of money Leonard is leaving on the table. Sometimes money just isn’t enough.

The question now becomes whether or not the Lakers will be able to come to an agreement on a deal with the Spurs for Leonard. There will undoubtedly be other teams interested in a player of his caliber, so the Lakers will have to part with some promising pieces. In the end, however, it could be worth it as the Lakers look to be in for a wild summer.

