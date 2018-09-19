NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler ‘Most Determined’ To Join Clippers

By Matthew Moreno -
Along with requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler reportedly provided president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau with a list of three teams he was interested in being sent to and would sign a contract extension with.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers were not included. Instead, Butler reportedly has his sights on the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Clippers.

Although a previous report suggested Butler was open to signing with the Lakers to play alongside LeBron James, the 14-time All-Star more recently was mentioned as the reason Butler was no longer bullish on joining the storied franchise.

He nonetheless has a strong desire to move to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Clippers have the necessary assets to present the Timberwolves with arguably the best trade offer for Butler. However, what they may be willing to part with given the 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract is unknown. Of course, a commitment from Butler to re-sign with the team could mitigate the issue.

Much like the Lakers, the Clippers have been connected to Kawhi Leonard as he remains on track to become a 2019 free agent. Some even consider the Clippers to have the inside track to sign Leonard, also because of a possible hesitancy to play with James.

