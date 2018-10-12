NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics, Lakers Among Perceived Favorites To Acquire Anthony Davis In Potential Trade

With a free agency class expected to feature the likes of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, much of the focus around the league is on the summer of 2019 and who the Los Angeles Lakers could sign.

Lingering in the not-so-distant future however, is New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. A three-time All-NBA First Team selection, Davis can opt-out of his contract after the 2020 season.

But as everyone has witnessed over the last few years, plenty can happen with a player before their deal expires and there is already plenty of speculation surrounding this superstar talent.

While the Pelicans will surely do everything in their power to keep him in New Orleans, if they did decide to trade him, the Lakers and Boston Celtics are believed to be the favorites to land him according to Jay King of The Athletic (H/T Bleacher Report):

“Several league sources have said they believe Davis could end up either with the [Boston] Celtics or Lakers if the Pelicans were to move him.” Additionally, King reported Kyrie Irving and Davis “have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston.”

Both the Lakers and Celtics are flush with young talent that would likely appeal to the Pelicans if they began looking for a deal. One advantage Boston would have is their massive pile of extra draft picks which the Lakers can’t match.

Nonetheless, both teams would undoubtedly do everything possible to acquire Davis if he became available. Last season, Davis posted unreal averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks while being named to his fifth straight All-Star Game.

Davis dropping his agent in favor of Rich Paul of Klutch Sports has obviously led to plenty of speculation about him coming to Los Angeles, but only time will tell whether that all comes to fruition.

