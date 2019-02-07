NBA Trade Deadline: Pelicans Keep Anthony Davis, Setting Up Offseason Saga That Could Involve Lakers, Celtics & Knicks

The 12 p.m. PT Trade Deadline passed Thursday with the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately deciding against moving Anthony Davis. The 26-year-old informed the team nearly two weeks ago he was not going to sign a contract extension this summer and sought to be traded.

The New York Knicks reportedly inquired on Davis, floating a trade package that centered around Kristaps Porzingis, but were rejected. That left the Los Angeles Lakers not only as the primary suitor but Davis’ reported top choice.

Amid hesitation and what became a perceived reluctance to appease Davis, his camp reportedly provided the Pelicans with an expanded list of teams that were viewed as long-term options. The Lakers nonetheless remained committed to a trade for Davis.

They increased their offer to include multiple first-round draft picks, Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac. When the Pelicans gave off indications it still was not enough, the Lakers withdrew from talks.

Communication between the two teams was said to be nonexistent after that point. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are believed to have held preemptive talks with the Boston Celtics, who are expected to become involved in the Davis sweepstakes during the offseason.

It’s not believed general manager Danny Ainge promised Jayson Tatum would be included in an offer, but gave assurances the Celtics would be aggressive in their pursuit.

The Knicks could also become a factor in Davis trade talks this summer, particularly once their positioning in the 2019 NBA Draft is clear.

