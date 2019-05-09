NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue Felt ‘Insulted’ Lakers Only Saw Him As Head Coach For LeBron James

Nearly a month after the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton, it appeared they were on the brink of hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

As Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams became the Phoenix Suns head coach, the Lakers began contract negotiations with Lue on his 42nd birthday.

However, shortly after the two sides reportedly ‘reached an impasse,’ they ended negotiations and the Lakers will continue their head coaching search.

With the Lakers set to interview at least three new candidates, Lue was insulted by how they viewed him, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Negotiations really deteriorated w/ Ty Lue when the Lakers refused to offer more than a three year deal that was designed to line up with LeBron James’ contract. Lue felt insulted the Lakers only saw him as a coach for LeBron, sources close to the process told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 9, 2019

As other head coaches have received five-year deals, the three years the Lakers offered to Lue lined up with LeBron James’ deal if he exercises his player option:

One league source said it appeared that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka never expected negotiations could fall apart as they did because Lue didn’t have other offers. Lue was seeking a 5-year deal, believing his championship experience commanded it. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 9, 2019

Since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, owner Jeanie Buss and company have been heavily criticized. As they have remained extremely quiet, this is another bad look for the team heading into an important offseason.

As Lue will not be reuniting with James in Los Angeles, one has to wonder how the latter feels about the situation. At this stage of his career, James wants to be competing for championships and only has a couple of seasons remaining in his future Hall of Fame career.