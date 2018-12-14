NBA Rumors: Trevor Ariza Trade Dead Due To Confusion Over Whether Suns Would Receive Dillon Brooks Or MarShon Brooks

With Trevor Ariza and other players who signed a new contract in free agency this past summer becoming eligible to be traded on Saturday, it was due to open up a slew of possibilities on the trade front.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, they were among the teams with interest in Ariza, and on their front, it involved moving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, the Phoenix Suns were not inclined to take on Caldwell-Pope and instead wanted one of Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma.

That led to the possibility of a third team being involved to help facilitate a trade, but Saturday evening the Suns pivoted and swung a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.

The trade called for Ariza to return to the Wizards, a team he previously spent two seasons with. It’s since been called off due to confusion over whether the Suns were receiving Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The deal is dead, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Of course, I've got my Brooks' flipped now — Memphis wouldn't put Dillon in the deal. Grizzlies wanted MarShon in the deal. https://t.co/4ViOgEp7hd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

The difference between the two players is certainly notable. Dillon was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2017 Draft and showed some flashes of potential during his rookie season.

MarShon is a journeyman who has played for five teams, including the Lakers, and was out of the league for three seasons (2014-17). The 2017-18 campaign was his first with the Grizzlies.

While the deal between the Grizzlies, Suns and Wizards has come undone, it might not necessarily mean the Lakers are poised to pounce. Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly is against trading Ariza to his former team.