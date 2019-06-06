NBA Rumors: Some Within Pelicans ‘Prefer’ Trading Anthony Davis To Another Team Other Than Lakers

Three months since the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis reportedly has not changed his stance on the New Orleans Pelicans.

After executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin recently met with Davis in Los Angeles, he was unable to change the 26-year-old’s mind. As a result, the Pelicans reportedly have ‘begun’ listening to offers.

Along with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have been viewed as potential trade partners for the Pelicans.

With Kyrie Irving’s uncertain future with the Celtics, their offer for Davis will likely be different, according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York:

If Irving indeed leaves Boston, it may have an impact on the teams in pursuit of Davis. The Celtics’ interest in Davis was reportedly predicated on their desire to pair him with Irving. Without Irving, you’d think the Celtics would be less inclined to give up a significant amount of young players/draft picks to acquire Davis.

Based on this development, the Knicks could be the destination as the Pelicans do not want to trade Davis to the Lakers, according to Begley:

That could make the Knicks’ trade pitches to Irving more attractive to New Orleans. The Lakers are expected to be in the mix for Davis as well. Though, as other reports have noted, some people in positions of influence in New Orleans continue to prefer to deal Davis to a team other than the Lakers, per SNY sources.

Through all of the conflicting reports, the one constant has been the Pelicans not wanting to trade Davis to his preferred destination. However, Griffin’s hiring could potentially change their stance by the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Lakers can make a pretty attractive offer for Davis. While former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson offered the entire young core, draft picks, and salary cap relief, they have the No. 4 pick now.

As general manager Rob Pelinka is running the front office now, it is unclear what he would offer. However, the hope is the Pelicans do not let their emotions get in the way of making the best decision possible.

Along with injuries, the Davis trade rumors derailed Year 1 with LeBron James and the young core. As they have all gone through it before, it will be interesting to see how they handle themselves this time around.