NBA Rumors: Numerous Rival Organizations In ‘Shock And Relief’ Lakers Have Not Chased Bob Myers, RC Buford, Or Sam Presti

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have wasted no time in starting their head coaching search, it seems rival teams are surprised by their lack of movement regarding the front office.

It is no secret the Lakers have undergone some significant changes as of late. The departure of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and head coach Luke Walton has left some notable voids both in the front office and the coaching staff.

General manager Rob Pelinka is currently heading the hiring process for a new head coach. Unfortunately, little has been said about what they plan to do about bringing in Pelinka’s front office counterpart.

According to Marc Stein of New York Times, rival organizations are shocked that Los Angeles still has yet to reach out to them:

In numerous rival organizations, there is both shock and relief that the Lakers haven’t responded to events of the past week by chasing the likes of Golden State’s Bob Myers, San Antonio’s R.C. Buford and Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti before they go looking for a new coach.

The team’s current situation is not a unique one. There are a number of teams that have made similar changes to their personnel and they were much better off because of it.

Unfortunately, the current route Los Angeles is taking has raised some questions regarding their approach. They seem to be going ahead with the process of hiring a new coach before bringing in a new member of the front office.

There are a number of reasons why this could come back to haunt them but the most glaring one is the fact that they will not have any say in which head coach gets brought on. This could very well sow the seeds of discontent if the Lakers continue to struggle moving forward.